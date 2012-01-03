Workshop for the New Year
January 3, 2012 4:24 PM
Anne Rappaport and Susan Mielke, both licensed clinical professional counselors, will present their second free workshop "New Year, New Beginnings." The focus will be on change and the steps toward making this new year better than the last. Come with a list and leave with a plan.
- Workshop date: January 19th, 2012
- Time: 6:30-8:00pm
- Place: Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL
For more information call (618)433-9000 or (618)474-7300.
