EAST ALTON - Working Towards a Cure will be hosting a Trivia Night on Saturday, April 11, 2015 at 7 p.m. at Julia’s Banquet Center, Eastgate Plaza, East Alton. The doors will open at 6:15 p.m. The tables seat 8 and each seat cost $15. There will cash prizes for all contests. There will be raffle items from local businesses, a 50/50, a table decorating contest and other opportunities to win cash!

Working Towards a Cure is a local not for profit that pays for items that insurance can not or will not pay for. 100% of all money raised by Working Towards a Cure goes to assist breast cancer patients in our local area.

You can register on line at www.workingtowardsacure.com or the day of the event. Seats are limited. Reserve yours now.

