EDWARDSVILLE - Summer Showbiz 2017 at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville offers the musical theater adaptation of Studs Terkel’s tribute to the American worker. WORKING the MUSICAL is a down-to-earth, yet elevating musical, that features songs based on real interviews with several of Americana’s work force with music by James Taylor, Craig Carnelia, Mary Rodgers, Micki Grant and Stephen Schwartz.

WORKING the MUSICAL will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 2-3 and Friday-Saturday, June 9-10. Sunday matinee performances will be at 2 p.m., June 4 and 11. All shows will be in SIUE’s Metcalf Theater.

Characters sing, dance and talk about their jobs, defining not only their daily routines, but also their hopes and aspirations, as well.

Article continues after sponsor message

Terkel was a Pulitzer Prize-winning oral historian who compiled books of interviews with everyday people. He died Oct. 31, 2008. During his lifetime, he also created the award-winning Studs Terkel Program, which ran for 35 years. Terkel's books—including Hard Times, Working and The Good War—were oral history compilations comprised of revealing interviews with the common man and woman.

General admission is $15 for adults, and $12 for seniors and all others. SIUE students with a valid student I.D. get in free. Groups of 10 or more will receive a 15-20 percent discount off the single ticket price.

To purchase tickets and for more information, call the Summer Showbiz Box Office at 618-650-2774 or email theater-tickets@siue.edu.

SIUE’s Summer Showbiz presents three productions during its June through July season.

More like this: