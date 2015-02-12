Construction workers were busy Thursday afternoon in downtown Alton removing awning from a building at 314-316 Belle St. across from Mac’s Time Out Lounge.

The Paul Krueger Construction Co. was busy with the project, working both inside and outside.

Krueger said when finished the new location will have two loft apartments upstairs and one downstairs, along with a bakery.

He didn’t speculate when the project would be completed, but said the work would continue each day.

“We have been working off and on over the last year,” he said. “It will look nice when we finish.”