SALEM – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces eastbound Interstate 64, will be reduced to one lane from east of IL Route 159 to Green Mount Road, near O’Fallon and Shiloh, Illinois, beginning on Friday evening, October 16, 2020, at 7:00 PM through 5:00 AM on Monday, October 19, 2020. The emergency lane closure is necessary to replace the existing asphalt in the left middle eastbound lanes. The inside median lane will remain open to traffic as will the right outside lane to the EB Exit ramp at Exit 14 (West Highway 50). The EB Exit ramp at Exit 16 (Green Mount Road) will be closed. All lanes are anticipated to reopen before 5:00 AM, Monday morning. Kilian Corporation is the contractor completing the emergency repairs.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

