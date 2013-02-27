Work on the creation of a dog park in Alton progressed this evening with the authorization to prepare bids for the installation of fencing.  The dog park, financed only through donations and grants, will be located at RussellCommonsPark.

Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst said, “The dog park has been a priority of mine for the last 4 years because it increases the quality of life in Alton.  I’m thrilled to see the project progressing and I look forward to continuing to make this park a reality.”

