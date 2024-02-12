WORDEN - The Wordi Gras Celebration in Worden had something for everyone on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

There was not only the active parade, but plenty of candy for children, beads for adults and children, and plenty of food and drink once again.

The Baywolfe Band and Cheers Band again drew capacity crowds for their performances and there several food trucks this year.

The drink of choice was a hurricane and it was the house favorite at The Yellow Dog Bar.

Wordi Gras has grown so much it is now getting attention in the direction of St. Louis as many now come over for the celebration.

Above and below are some of the better images from Riverbender.com on the day and a full gallery of photos.