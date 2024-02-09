WORDEN - Worden once again is waiting in anticipation of the Wordi Gras Celebration. The parade begins at 3 p.m., followed by an abundance of festivities with bands and more around the community.

The event has grown from 2006 to about 5,000 people, much bigger than the Worden population of 1,096 in the 2020 census.

"It is just great for our small town," said one of the coordinators - Rick Landreth - who works with his wife Nikki to organize the event.

The couple also puts on one of the bigger shows and displays of the event at the Yellow Dog Bar and Grill in Worden.

The Baywolfe Band will perform from 1 to 5 p.m. and the Cheers band from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be several food trucks there also on the day and plenty of hurricane drinks, Nikki said.

The Yellow Dog and other establishments in Worden order a significant amount of food and drinks for the affair.

Any float or vehicle can enter the parade - all an entry has to do is just get in line, and entry is free.

Each year there is a long procession of floats, tractors, decorated trucks, cars, and marchers who take part in the Mardi Gras bash of rural America in purple, green and gold.

Wordi Gras Schedule:

Yellow Dog & American Legion Open 12 PM

Parade Line-up 1 – 2 PM

Parade 3 PM

Music Schedule:

Yellow Dog:

Baywolfe 1 PM – 5 PM

Cheers Band 6 PM – 10 PM

The Rustic:

Ruby Leigh 12 PM – 3 PM

The Gusto 4 PM – 8 PM

Clueless 4 PM – 6 PM

Sam Roark 7 PM – 10 PM

American Legion:

Dustin Coleman 12 PM – 3 PM

Whiskey River 4 PM – 8 PM

