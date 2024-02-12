WORDEN - The small community of Worden, population 1,110 was filled with individuals and families not only from the city itself but from communities all over the region and beyond on Saturday. The attendance was estimated in the 5,000 range and it was every bit of that.

The Worden bars were filled with people and there were food trucks present this year and vendors. The parade participation was astonishing with everything from trucks, jeeps and motorcycles and much more. The parade was long and merry throughout with not only parade participants but the crowd.

Rick and Nikki Landrem, owners of the Yellow Dog Bar in Worden are two of the event coordinators. The event has grown a lot, Nikki said.

“It has put Worden on the map,” she said of the annual Mardis Gras Celebration. “The parade is loosely organized but very successful.”

There was entertainment into the evening after the parade ended and once again, the Wordi-Gras appeared to be a big success for the small community and the business leaders.

