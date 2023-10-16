BELLEVILLE – The Belleville West class 2A girls tennis sectional wrapped up Monday afternoon after being postponed from Saturday.

Monday afternoon saw both the singles/doubles semifinals and finals matches.

In singles, Edwardsville’s Katie Woods defeated Elli Surges from Chatham Glenwood in two sets (6-0, 6-1) in the semifinal. Gabi Hill was in the other semifinal for the Tigers up against O’Fallon’s Isabel Wells. Wells won the match in two sets by scores of 6-2 and 7-5.

In the third-place match, Hill defeated Surges in two close sets (6-4, 6-3).

Woods had to battle back from a set down but would eventually come away with the sectional singles title in three sets over Wells (3-6, 6-2, 6-2).

The Tigers also had a doubles team representing them and they too would be crowned sectional champions. Alyssa Wise and Sophie Byron were tested in their semifinal match against Quincy but came away with the three-set win (6-4, 4-6, 6-1).

Wise and Byron moved on to the final to play Belleville East’s pairing of Kylee DelVecchio and Paisley Struewing. The Tigers won in two sets (6-1, 6-3).

All four Tigers qualified for the state tournament this weekend.

