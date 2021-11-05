EDWARDSVILLE - Hard work and determination paid off for the fifth graders in Carla Kinsey's class at Woodland Elementary. The class set a goal to collect new pairs of adult and youth socks as a service project to impact the community.

Edwardsville School District 7 Public Relations Public Relations & Communications Coordinator Mary Ann Mitchell said those in the district couldn't be more proud of the fifth graders and the school, overall.

"During the month of October, the class ran a sock drive with a goal of collecting 1,000 pairs of socks that could be donated for those in need by the end of the month," she said. "Kinsey’s students and the school more than doubled their goal, collecting 2,300 pairs of socks that they then donated to the Glen-Ed Pantry on Wednesday, Nov. 3."

Kinsey as a teacher loves coordinating service projects with students to give them guidance on things they can do to help others in the future.

"I have done several service projects when I was at Lincoln Middle School as a seventh- and eighth-grade teacher," she said. "This is my fourth year at Woodland, but the first year I have done a service project since I was at Lincoln. My fifth-grade class decided on a service project of collecting socks for those in need.

"We wanted to impact our local community. My students handled all aspects of the project from advertising, communication, collection, sorting, and finally the donation. The class set a goal for Woodland to collect 1,000 pairs of new adult and youth socks. The reward if the school reached the goal is a pajama day for the school. The class that collects the most is rewarded with a pizza party.

"Our class alone collected 639 pairs of socks. As a school, we collected 2,300 pairs of socks. Jane Ahasay from Glen-Ed Pantry said that the community will be so grateful to receive these socks and some will get them as gifts for Christmas."

Kinsey said she and the students wanted to make sure their drive ended before the "season of giving" started so that we did not interfere with the normal projects during the holidays.

"I am so proud of my students and their giving hearts," the teacher said. "They said that it felt good to make the donation knowing that they were helping families in need."

