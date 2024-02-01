WOOD RIVER - The East Alton-Wood River Shootout, sponsored by Mike Fahnestock State Farm, is shaping up to be one of the better one-day events of the season.

On Saturday, Feb. 3 the historic Memorial Gym inside EAWR High School will host six stellar basketball games that will include three state-ranked girls teams.

The first of those teams is Carlyle (No. 9 - Class 2A). It will take on the Civic Memorial Eagles in the first game of the day at 11 a.m. CM was ranked in Class 3A but has since fallen out of the top 10. Still, the two teams have a combined record of 45-8. The Lady Indians are riding high on a seven-game win streak and are undefeated on neutral ground.

Article continues after sponsor message

The two other ranked girls teams will play in the days marquee matchup at 2:30 p.m. That game will be between Alton (No. 2 - Class 4A) against Lincoln (No. 1 - Class 3A).

This has been one that the Lady Redbirds have had circled on the calendar for a while now as they try to hand the Railsplitters their first loss. Lincoln heads into the game at a perfect 28-0 while Alton is 25-1 and has won eight straight.

Before and after that game will be both renditions of the backyard rivalry between the Roxana Shells and EAWR Oilers. The girls play first at 12:45 p.m. followed by the boys at 4:15 p.m.

The full Saturday schedule goes as follows:

Carlyle vs. Civic Memorial Girls - 11 a.m.

Roxana vs. EAWR Girls - 12:45 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Alton Girls - 2:30 p.m.

Roxana vs. EAWR Boys - 4:15 p.m.

Decatur MacArthur vs. Triad Boys - 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart-Grffin vs. DeSmet Boys - 7:45 p.m.

More like this: