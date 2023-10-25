WOOD RIVER - The second annual Chili Cook-Off presented by Wood River Economic Development LLC on Saturday in Downtown Wood River was rated a big success once again, organizers said.

For the second straight year, the Pump House Bar & Grill was the grand champion. Runner-up was Rachel & Co. Coffee House, third was C&B Boiled Bagels, and the Mayor's Choice award went to Harper Davis.

Kristen Burns, a spokesperson for Wood River Economic Development LLC who coordinated the event, issued a huge thank you to all the volunteers, Money Shot band, who performed, the City of Wood River, City of Wood River Public Services and City of Wood River Parks & Recreation for their help in the very successful event.

"Everyone seemed to have a great time," she said. "The chili was the best and we had some good competition. We can't wait to do this again next year."

Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup said the event was certainly a success with a lot of quality chili and once again had great attendance.

