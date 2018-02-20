MEQUON, Wis. – Concordia University officials have released the Fall Honors List for the 2017-2018 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.50 GPA.

Among the students named to the list was Rebecca Anderson, a freshman from Wood River majoring in Rehab-Sci-Transitional.

Article continues after sponsor message

Founded in 1881, Concordia University Wisconsin, 12800 North Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, offers over 70 undergraduate majors and is affiliated with The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. The school is located on 200 acres of Lake Michigan shoreline, only 15 minutes north of downtown Milwaukee.