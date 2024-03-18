DECATUR, Ill. - Millikin University seniors Zac Blasioli (Wood River, East Alton Wood River H.S.) and Dejon Glaster (Murfreesboro, Tenn., Oakland H.S.) earned All-American honors each finishing in sixth place at the 2024 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships held March 15-16 at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Blasioli opened Saturday’s competition with a 9-1 major decision over Gavin Bradley of Castleton. Blasioli lost in the consolation semifinal 2-1 to James Day of Wabash. Blasioli lost the Fifth Place Match to Mason Barrett of Averett 4-2 to finish in sixth place. On Friday, Blasioli won his opening match 12-7 over Jayden Cardenas of Cortland State. Blasioli lost his quarterfinal match 13-11 to Barrett. Blasioli trailed 10-1 but battled back in the match. Blasioli advanced to Saturday winning his blood round match 5-2 over Jalen Dunson of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Blasioli ends his senior season at 25-6.

Glaster started Saturday winning over Stefan Major of Stevens 11-8 (SV-1). Glaster rallied late in the match to tie it and scored the winning takedown in the first overtime.

Article continues after sponsor message

Glaster fell in the Consolation Semifinal to Zeb Gnida of Loras College 10-9. Glaster finished in sixth place after dropping the Fifth Place Match 7-3 to Charlie Grygas of Oswego State. On Friday, Glaster won his opening match over Gannon Smith of Elizabethtown 6-4. After a quarterfinal loss, Glaster advanced with a consolation round win over Kahlil Mitchell of Averett.

At 157 pounds, Nathan Callaway won his opening round match 9-6 over Patrick McGraw of John Carroll. Unfortunately, Callaway suffered an injury in the match and was unable to continue in the tournament.

125-Zac Blasioli (25-6)

First Round-Blasioli defeated Jayden Cardenas (Cortland State) 12-7

Quarterfinals-Blasioli lost to Mason Barrett (Averett) 13-11

Consolation Round 2-Blasioli won over Jalen Dunson (Wisconsin-Whitewater) 5-2

Consolation Round 3-Blasioli defeated Gavin Bradley (Castleton) 9-1 MD

Consolation Semifinal-Blasioli lost to James Day (Wabash) 2-1

Fifth Place Match-Blasioli lost to Mason Barrett (Averett) 4-2

174-Dejon Glaster (27-7)

First Round-Glaster defeated Gannon Smith (Elizabethtown) 6-4

Quarterfinals-Glaster lost to Jared Stricker (Wisconsin Eau Claire) 17-0 TF 7:00

Consolation Round 2-Glaster won over Kahlil Mitchell (Averett) 6-1

Consolation Round 3-Glaster won over Stefan Majors (Stevens) 11-8 SV-1

Consolation Semifinal-Glaster lost to Zeb Gnida (Loras) 10-9

Fifth Place Match-Glaster lost to Charlie Grygas (Oswego State) 7-3

157-Nathan Callaway (28-4)

First Round-Callaway won over Patrick McGraw (John Carroll) 9-6

Quarterfinals-Callaway lost to Pete Kane (Williams) by Medical Forfeit

More like this: