WOOD RIVER/HARTFORD - Parents and guardians of students who attend the Wood River-Hartford Elementary School District #15 are welcome to register their children for the upcoming 2015-2016 school year on Thursday, Aug. 6 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The registration will be held of the board room of the Lewis and Clark Elementary School complex at 501 E Lorena Ave in Wood River.

Birth certificates for students who are new to the district must be presented at the time of registration. Two items, such as a utility bill with accurate name and address, a lease agreement or voter registration card, should be brought to registration to prove residency of the child. Driver’s licenses and Medicaid cards will not be accepted.

Registration fees for students at the Early Childhood Special Education school and students entering K-8th grade is $50.00 per student. Junior High school students are required to pay $15.00 for their physical education uniforms.

Proof of physical examinations are required for students entering pre-school, kindergarten, and 6th grade. Proof of dental examinations are required for students entering kindergarten, 2nd and 6th grades. Proof of an eye exam is required for children entering kindergarten. Proof of vaccination is required for pre-school and 5th through 8th grade students.

The school district notes that class and school assignments are based upon the order of registration, and in order for class sizes to remain balanced, students may be placed at Hartford Elementary or Lewis and Clark Elementary schools regardless of address.

For more information about registration, as well as school supply lists, please go to www.wrh15.org.

---