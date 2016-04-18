WOOD RIVER – A 42-year-old female Danielle D. Holmes of the 800 block of Tennyson, Wood River, IL., has been charged by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office with home invasion and armed robbery, both Class X offenses, Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said today.

At approximately 5:10 p.m. Sunday, April 17, 2016, the Wood River Police Department responded to the 500 block of East Lorena for a report of a home invasion/armed robbery, the deputy chief said.

“On arrival officers contacted the 74-year-old male victim inside his residence,” Bunt said. “The victim stated a female, with her face covered entered his residence armed with a knife. The victim was forced to the floor where an undetermined amount of cash was taken from his wallet. The suspect then fled the residence out the rear door. The victim believed he recognized the female's voice as a person he was familiar with.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Assistance from Alton Police K-9 unit led officers from the scene east and then south on Sixth Street in Wood River, Bunt said.

“Area businesses surveillance and their employees also assisted in the quick apprehension of the female suspect,” the deputy chief said. “The female suspect was taken into custody at her residence in the 800 block of Tennyson without incident.”

The Honorable Judge Schroeder set Holmes bond at $250,000.00.

More like this: