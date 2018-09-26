WOOD RIVER - Jamie L. Butkovich, 37, of Wood River, was charged today in Madison County Circuit Court with theft over $10,000 and official misconduct.

Butkovich was the secretary/treasurer of the Wood River Drainage and Levee District.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the case against Butkovich was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, on today’s date, and criminal charges were issued, regarding an investigation from the Wood River Drainage & Levee District.

The warrant and criminal information was signed by the Honorable Judge Neil Schroeder. Bond was set at $50,000.

Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler asked for an audit of the district on Tuesday.

