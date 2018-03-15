WOOD RIVER - A Wood River woman - Tasha M. Hagenbrok - was charged with two alleged counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance while located within 1,000 feet of a school.

Hagenbrok, 34, is of the 600 block of George Street, Wood River.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the charges are a result of a drug investigation by the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit. Two undercover purchases of heroin were made from Hagenbrok in December of 2017.

Wells said the heroin purchases were made on two occasions by the drug unit at Hagenbrok’s residence. Hagenbrok’s residence is located less than 1,000 feet from the East Alton-Wood River High School. The case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were issued on March 9, 2018. Hagenbrok was located and taken into custody on March 14, 2018.

The Honorable Judge Richard Tognarelli signed the warrant and criminal information. Bond was set at $100,000.

Hagenbrok was transported to the Madison County Jail.

