WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department welcomed its newest member at Monday’s City Council meeting, when Probationary Police Officer Katherine Castelli was officially sworn in.

City Clerk Danielle Sneed administered the Oath of Office to Castelli as the city’s newly appointed Probationary Police Officer. Applause from attendees followed Castelli’s swearing in, after which she took photos with Police Chief Brad Wells.

The Wood River Fire Department announced Castelli’s appointment on their Facebook page.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Everyone welcome our newest Probationary Police Officer Katherine “Katie” Castelli!” The department announced on Monday. “Officer Castelli received her Oath of Office in front of the City Council this evening.

“Officer Castelli will attend the Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy starting next week! She will return after graduation to receive her field training and will hit the streets of Wood River before the end of summer! Congratulations!”

This marks the department’s second new officer appointment of 2024, following Officer Morgan Davis who was sworn in earlier this year.

A recording of the City Council meeting featuring Castelli being sworn in is available at the top of this story, on the Riverbender.com Facebook page, or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: