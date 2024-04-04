WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Fire Department gained a new member earlier this week when Probationary Firefighter Ethan Michael was officially sworn in.

City Clerk Danielle Sneed administered Michael's Oath of Office at Monday’s Wood River City Council meeting, shortly followed by applause from attendees.

The Wood River Fire Department announced Michael’s swearing in on their Facebook page, adding he will make a “great addition” to the department.

“Ethan is a soldier and firefighter in the US Army reserves and started his EMT class this morning,” they wrote on April 1, 2024. “He will be a great addition to our team.”

