WOOD RIVER - At Tuesday Night’s meeting the Wood River Township Board voted to freeze the township’s tax levy for the 8th straight year. This vote sets a new record for the township of not asking for more money from the overburdened taxpayers whom they represent.

“Escalating property taxes are a huge concern,” said Mike Babcock, Wood River Township Supervisor. “I’m proud that we’ve rolled up our sleeves and worked hard to freeze our levy for the 8th year in a row.”

Illinois now ranks second in the nation for the highest amount of property taxes paid by its residents.1 In 2016, Illinois lost more residents than any other state mostly due to enormous property taxes, high income tax rates, and better employment opportunities in other states.2

Freezing the levy has not held the township back from providing better service to those whom they represent. Babcock elaborated that, “We’ve actually been able to improve township services, make health insurance affordable to our employees and their children, revamp our parks, and create Northern Madison County’s first bike trail.” Township trustee, Patrick McRae, added, “I’m proud that we’ve been able to reduce and freeze the tax burden on the residents within the Wood River Township. With collaborative effort and good leadership our township officials have worked hard to provide the best for less to our great citizens.”

