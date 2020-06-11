MADISON COUNTY - Madison County Treasurer, Chris Slusser sent out property tax bills on June 3 and on those bills, Wood River Township residents will find that the township has reduced its levy by 3.2 percent.

Wood River Township Supervisor, Mike Babcock said, “This is the 11th year in a row that we've either kept the levy flat or reduced it for our residents. I am always thinking about the residents and their need for tax relief when calculating the amount of revenue needed to fund the township.

"We’ve worked hard to improve services while being smart about how we spend taxpayer dollars. Our decade-long approach to flattening the levy put the township in a strong position during these difficult times,” Babcock said.

Wood River Trustee, Patrick McRae said, “This pandemic forced small business owners and their employees to tighten their financial belts. Wood River Township should too.”

