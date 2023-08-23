WOOD RIVER - The Wood River City Council officially voted to rename Old Alton Edwardsville Road to Tyler Timmins Drive during their meeting on Monday, Aug. 21.

Tyler Timmins was a Pontoon Beach police officer who grew up in Wood River. He was shot and killed by a suspect in 2021. The shooter was sentenced to life in prison for Timmins’s murder.

The road was originally slated to be named “Timmins Drive.” Mayor Tom Stalcup asked for this to be amended to “Tyler Timmins Drive.” The council voted to allow this amendment, and then they voted again to approve the renaming of the street. Both votes were unanimously in favor.

Timmins is survived by his wife and daughter. Before the vote, Stalcup recognized the family members who were present at the meeting. He read the following statement in honor of Tyler Timmons:

“We are honoring the legacy of Officer Tyler Timmins of the Pontoon Beach, Illinois, Police Department, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 26, 2021, while approaching a suspect of a stolen vehicle. Officer Tyler Timmons was 36 years old and had served in law enforcement for 14 years.

“Tyler Timmons grew up on Willow and Ash Streets in the City of Wood River. Tyler graduated from East Alton Wood River High School in 2003. Tyler started his law enforcement career as a cadet with the Wood River Police Department. Tyler worked for the Roxana Police Department, the Worden Police Department, the Hardin Police Department and the Pontoon Beach Police Department.

“Tyler is survived by his wife Linsey, their daughter Chloe, and his parents Tim and Laura, his brother and sister-in-law Jake and Sabrina Timmins, and many friends and relatives. Tyler’s cousin Josh Timmins serves with the Wood River Police Department. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bev Timmins.

“Tyler gave the ultimate sacrifice as a police officer on Oct. 26, 2021. The citizens of Wood River extend their great appreciation to the memory of Tyler Timmins and continue to offer our deepest condolences to Tyler Timmins’s family, friends and fellow officers. By renaming Old Alton Edwardsville Road to Tyler Timmins Drive, we will continue in all our efforts to keep his memory alive in the City of Wood River.”

