WOOD RIVER – There will be yet another food truck festival in a county in which food trucks on an official basis are banned.

Wood River's food truck festival will take place on Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Ferguson Street from Wood River Avenue toward Second Street. The street will be closed to allow people to peruse four food trucks as well as games and activities for the entire family. Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said the event was organized by Wood River's small business community, which reached out to the city for help. Maguire said she was happy to oblige.

“The small business merchants have been meeting for a year to try to bring more people downtown,” she sad. “They have met about three or four times with the city to assess their needs. The police chief and assistant chief said they will provide their services for free, and the fire department will be there to provide literature and service info. The parks department will provide benches.”

For the festival, the city also ensured the group would have porta-potties, hand sanitizing stations and portable waste disposal units through Republic Waste.

During the festival, people are invited to come enjoy the food trucks as well as local music and activities.

“We're hoping the weather is good so people can have a really great time,” Maguire said.

While not on the scale of Alton's Food Truck Festival, Maguire said she hoped Wood River's could start small and grow as the years progress.

