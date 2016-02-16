WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Tactical Unit apprehended seven people with a variety of drug offenses in a raid late last week.

At 8:10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, 2016, the Wood River Police Tactical Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 900 block of Whitelaw. The search warrant was obtained after the department investigated complaints of drug sales and use at the residence.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Seven adult males and females were taken into custody as a result of the search warrant, Wood River Police said.

The following were later charged:

Theresa Gillson

Theresa Gillson, 37

400 block Illinois

South Roxana

Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver Class 3 felony

Bond $25,000

 Timothy Vanausdoll

Timothy Vanausdoll, 29

900 blk Whitelaw

Wood River

Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Class 4 felony

Bond $15,000

 Erika Huck

Erika Huck, 26

900 blk Whitelaw

Article continues after sponsor message

Wood River

Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Class 4 felony

Bond $15,000

 

The following were charged with Misdemeanor complaints and released on notice to appear in court for:

Unlawful Possession of Cannabis

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

 Daniel Renfro

 

Daniel Renfro, 22

Alton

 Jonathan Johnson

Jonathan Johnson, 25

Alton, Il

 Brianna Gillson

Brianna Gillson, 18

Wood River

 Brody Gillson

Brody Gillson, 20

Wood River

More like this:

Mar 21, 2024 - Drug Delivery, Possession Charges Filed In Jersey County

Feb 12, 2024 - Five Charged With Meth Possession, More In Madison County

Mar 31, 2024 - Home Invasion, Burglary Charges Filed In Madison County

Feb 2, 2024 - Two Face Charges After Methamphetamine Investigation In Calhoun County

Mar 19, 2024 - ISP Investigation Results In Life Sentence For Muder In Missouri

 