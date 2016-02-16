Seven residents charged in Wood River drug bust
WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Tactical Unit apprehended seven people with a variety of drug offenses in a raid late last week.
At 8:10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, 2016, the Wood River Police Tactical Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 900 block of Whitelaw. The search warrant was obtained after the department investigated complaints of drug sales and use at the residence.
Seven adult males and females were taken into custody as a result of the search warrant, Wood River Police said.
The following were later charged:
Theresa Gillson, 37
400 block Illinois
South Roxana
Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver Class 3 felony
Bond $25,000
Timothy Vanausdoll, 29
900 blk Whitelaw
Wood River
Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Class 4 felony
Bond $15,000
Erika Huck, 26
900 blk Whitelaw
Wood River
Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Class 4 felony
Bond $15,000
The following were charged with Misdemeanor complaints and released on notice to appear in court for:
Unlawful Possession of Cannabis
Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Daniel Renfro, 22
Alton
Jonathan Johnson, 25
Alton, Il
Brianna Gillson, 18
Wood River
Brody Gillson, 20
Wood River
