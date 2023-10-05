WOOD RIVER - A road dedication ceremony renaming Old Alton Edwardsville Road to Tyler Timmins Drive will occur at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, at the intersection of Rock Hill Road and Tyler Timmins Drive.

Officer Timmins of the Pontoon Beach Police Department was shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 26, 2021, while approaching the subject of a stolen vehicle. Officer Timmins was only 36 years old and had served in law enforcement for 14 years at the time of his death.

"Officer Tyler Timmins grew up on Willow and Ash Streets in the City of Wood River," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "He graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School in 2003. Tyler started his law enforcement career as a cadet with the Wood River Police Department. Officer Timmins worked for the Roxana, Worden, Hartford and Pontoon Beach Police Departments."

Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup said he thought it was a great thing to honor the late police officer for his huge sacrifices in protecting others.

"Tyler was a Wood River boy and he graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School in 2003," the mayor said. "He was just a good kid. We wanted to honor him and we felt like this was the best way to do it. We had an opportunity to redo the road and knew a lot of new businesses and residents will be using that road. I love the idea of renaming the road in his honor."

The public is invited for the road dedication. Anyone with questions can get in contact with Chief Wells at bwells@woodriverpolice.com.

