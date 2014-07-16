(Wood River) – Wood River Rotary presented scholarships to four recent high school graduates and special awards to two Rotarians during its June 26 banquet at Belk Park Clubhouse.

Dennison (Denny) Foster and Jean Kainz were named as Paul Harris Fellows, Rotary’s highest honor. They were chosen by the club’s previous recipients of the award.

A Rotarian since 1965, Foster is a retired pharmacist and former owner of Foster’s Drug Store and Foster Photo. He is noted for his good humor during meetings and personal and financial support of all club projects.

As an individual and with Trickey’s Service, Inc., Kainz is very generous with her time, talents and money for club and community activities. She currently serves as vice president of the club.

The scholarships are named in honor of longtime Rotarians Jim Stewart and the late Max Emery. Qualifications include academic performance, school and community service and an essay on Rotary’s Four-Way Test.

Scholarship recipients from Roxana High School are Taylor Stratton and Audrey Groves. Stratton plans to major in elementary education or speech pathology at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Her parents are Bill and Kaye Stratton.

Groves plans to major in pre-veterinary science at Murray State University. Her parents are Tracy Sharpmack and Garrett Groves.

Carson Foust of East Alton-Wood River Community High School plans to attend Brigham Young University and continue on to medical school to become a surgeon. Craig and Kaylene Foust are Carson’s parents.

A recent graduate of EAWR, Stephanie Phillips was unable to attend the banquet. She will receive her scholarship at a later time.

Wood River Rotary meets at noon, Mondays (except holidays) at St. John United Church of Christ, 228 N. 6th St. Information is available at www.woodriverrotary.com.

