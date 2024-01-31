ROXANA - In 2023, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery supported over 100 local organizations through monetary donations, company-sponsored service projects, and employee volunteer efforts. Combined with employee giving and Phillips 66 corporate grants, the company invested over $1.6 million in total support.

Through the local charitable giving budget, the Refinery donated over $350,000 to support educational, environmental, safety and well-being, and social advancement organizations and projects. Major gift recipients include Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Edwardsville Children’s Museum, Lewis & Clark Community College Foundation, Friends of Pere Marquette State Park, Audubon Center at Riverlands, Safe Surroundings and Refuge, Madison County Child Advocacy Center, and South Roxana Fire Protection District.

The total donation amount included over $80,000 to communities bordering the Refinery property – Wood River, Hartford, Roxana, and South Roxana. These donations supported community events, reading programs, lifesaving equipment, and local schools.

“The refinery receives hundreds of donation requests each year,” says Melissa Erker, Director of Government and Community Relations. “Priorities are placed on projects that can positively impact the communities and residents most local to our operations. We look for high-impact projects which relate to our key investment priorities of education, environment, and community safety.”

In addition to local funding, Phillips 66 supported regional organizations through nearly $750,000 in corporate grants in 2023. Ducks Unlimited received a $200,000 grant to support Horseshoe Lake State Park. Audubon Center at Riverlands received a $150,000 grant to support the Great Rivers Pollinator Habitat Partnership. Roxana Parks Department received $100,000 to support improvements to Burbank Park. The Mississippi River Confluence Foundation received $50,000 to support the Mississippi River Basin Plastic Pollution Collaborative. Riverbend Family Ministries received a $50,000 grant to support the services they provide to the community.

“While not guaranteed, each year we have opportunities to invest additional dollars into targeted projects outlined by our corporate partners,” Erker said. “We are excited about the opportunity to invest larger amounts into bigger projects with great regional impact while not pulling from our targeted budget to support our fenceline and neighboring communities.”

Phillips 66 continues to evaluate its social impact programs and provide new ways for local communities to benefit.

“One of the projects we were excited to help launch in 2023 was a new scholarship program with the Boys & Girls Club of Alton,” says Erker.

Article continues after sponsor message

The scholarship program awarded $5,500 scholarships, which are renewable each year, to seven area students. The scholarship also comes with an internship opportunity if the field of study is applicable to the work done at the Phillips 66 locations.

“This scholarship program is robust and only open to students in regions where Phillips 66 has operations,” Erker said. “Investment in our communities includes investing in the future leaders and potential future employees of tomorrow.”

The Refinery’s annual United Way campaign raised over $200,000 to support the United Way of Greater St. Louis. The money was raised through employee donations, online auction, and special events.

Complimenting the outreach efforts, the Refinery’s employees gave back to multiple organizations through hard work and sweat equity. The company sponsored 11 “Good Energy” volunteer projects supporting ten regional organizations, including Community Hope Center, Boys & Girls Club of Alton, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Veterans Community Project, Treehouse Wildlife Center, and Sleep in Heavenly Peace. A total of 150 employees donated 645 hours through the projects. Phillips 66 donates money back to organizations based on employee volunteer hours, so the Good Energy program granted over $16,000 in community support.

In addition to participating in company-sponsored volunteer service projects, employees are encouraged to track their personal volunteer hours through the company’s giving program. In 2023, 209 Wood River Refinery employees logged 10,570 hours granting nearly $250,000 through the Phillips 66 volunteer grant program.

“Our employees continue to raise the bar in their volunteer investments and utilization of the volunteer grant program,” Erker said. “Every year, this category grows, and we know it brings much-utilized dollars to communities and programs such as volunteer fire departments and schools.”

In addition to supporting employee volunteerism, Phillips 66 also provides a dollar-for-dollar matching gift when employees donate to eligible non-profit organizations. In 2023, the company donated nearly $60,000 to match Wood River Refinery employee donations.

Between company contributions and employee programs like matching gift and volunteer hours, the company’s total local investment was $1,640,489 in 2023.

About Wood River Refinery



Located in Roxana, Illinois, and jointly owned by Phillips 66 and Cenovus Energy through the WRB Refining partnership, Wood River Refinery is operated by Phillips 66. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The diversified energy company’s portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.

More like this: