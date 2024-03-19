ROXANA – Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery hosted an Employee Volunteer Fair on March 19 to kick off the company’s “Good Energy” month which starts April 1. The fair featured informational tables from 28 local non-profit organizations promoting one-time and long-term volunteer opportunities. Nearly 120 Phillips 66 employees attended the event.

As a company, Phillips 66 celebrates April as “Good Energy” month encouraging employees around the country to participate in company-sponsored community service projects. They are also encouraged to donate their personal time to support local organizations.

“Phillips 66 strives to invest in the communities where we operate. An important aspect of that investment includes volunteering through the numerous organizations who work to provide support and opportunities in our community.,” said Melissa Erker, Director of Government Relations and Community Affairs for the Wood River Refinery.

Employees are encouraged and incentivized to volunteer. Phillips 66 donates $25 per volunteer-hour back to the organization after employees log their hours in the company’s giving program. In 2023, 209 Wood River Refinery employees logged 10,570 hours granting nearly $250,000 through the Phillips 66 volunteer grant program. In addition, Phillips 66 allows time off for some of the volunteer service.

“The employee volunteer fair was a good opportunity for employees to meet representatives from a wide variety of organizations so they can hopefully find their new passion and give back to their community,” says Erker. “We hope to see the employee volunteer hours and money donated through the volunteer grant program continue to grow each year.”

Throughout April, local Phillips 66 employees will be participating in four planned volunteer events in the region, from road clean-up opportunities to tree planting and clearing of invasive species plants.

The non-profit organizations in attendance at the employee volunteer fair were Amare, Audubon Center at Riverlands, Boys & Girls Club of Alton, Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis, Caritas Family Solutions, Community Hope Center, Edwardsville Children’s Museum, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Glen-Ed Pantry, Greater St Louis Area Council – Boys Scouts of America, HeartLands Conservancy, Legendary Mustang Sanctuary, Lewis & Clark Habitat for Humanity, Lewis & Clark State Historic Site, Madison County Catholic Charities, Madison County Child Advocacy Center, Madison County Regional Office of Education, Main Street Community Center, Partners for Pets, Rebuilding Together Southwest Illinois, Restore Network, Riverbend Family Ministries, Riverbend Head Start and Family Services, Senior Services Plus, Sleep In Heavenly Peace, The Nature Institute, TreeHouse Wildlife Center, and United Way of Greater St Louis - Illinois Region North.

