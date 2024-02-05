WOOD RIVER - After much anticipation the City of Wood River and the Wood River Parks and Recreation Department are proud to announce the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting of the new Wood River Recreation Center, on February 17, 2024. The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and the grand opening will be held from noon until 4 p.m.

“Residents are invited to the grand opening on February 17th, to participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony, tour the facility, see demo gymnastics and group fitness classes and ask any questions they may have.” Jason Woody, Park and Recreation Director stated.

“We are also moving all of the offices to the new facility to better serve the residents. We are streamlining most of our registration procedures and look forward to more convenient registration and more recreation opportunities for Wood River."

The 30,000 sq ft. facility boasts 4 multi use rooms, including a group fitness room, gymnastics center, walking track, basketball courts, pickleball and volleyball courts. The facility also has batting cages, full locker rooms and a concession stand.

“There is something for all ages, from toddler gymnastics to senior programs. We have something everyone can enjoy," Woody said.

The $10.5 million facility was funded partially by a $2.5 million grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, PARC Funding and the 1% sales tax that was approved in 2019.

“We are excited to open the Rec Center for our community. I think the residents will be surprised at all of the opportunities this facility has to offer," Tom Stalcup, Mayor of Wood River said.

“Our Park and Recreation Department does an outstanding job with recreation programs and this will help to grow existing programs and build new ones for years to come.”

For information please contact Wood River Parks and Recreation at 618-251-3130, follow them on facebook or visit www.woodriver.org.

