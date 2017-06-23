WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department posted this photo Friday afternoon on its Facebook page and said it needed help in identifying this woman.

This was the statement from Wood River Police:

"The Wood River Police is asking for your help in identifying the female below in reference to a theft case at one of our local businesses in town.

"If you know who this female is, please contact Wood River Police at (618) 251-3113."

