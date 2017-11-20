WOOD RIVER - Thieves struck the Wood River Wal-Mart in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said.

Bunt said three people made off with as many as 10 iPads without paying before escaping. Photos of the suspects have been sent to other area law enforcement departments for further information, but none could be attained at this time. Bunt said the suspects may be from the area or from across the river.

The suspects are seen in these images from Wal-Mart's security footage, and Bunt said he believes they are looking for three black individuals - two women and a man - two of whom are tall and skinny, and the third is of a medium build.

Anyone with any information on these suspects is asked to contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3113.

