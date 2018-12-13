WOOD RIVER – The Wood River Police Department is seeking information on “suspicious activity” reported from a home in the Vaughn Hill Subdivision in Wood River.

According to a complaint from a resident, an unknown subject was caught on a home surveillance system walking around the back of that residence. In the video, provided by the subject to the Wood River Police Department and provided by the department to local media as well as the department's Facebook page, the unknown subject is seen attempting to make entry into that residence, despite the homeowners not claiming to know that person.

The person in the video seems to be a white male of average build with short-cut brown hair. He is wearing a dark gray or black jacket and blue jeans as well as the sort of sneakers one may expect to be worn by a man in his late 20s to early 40s.

“The police department commends this homeowner for doing due diligence to protect his home from such acts,” Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said in a release. “These situations can happen in any neighborhood and in any city.

“An increase in this type of activity is common around the holidays. The police department reminds people to report anything suspicious you observe in your neighborhood and to be aware of your surroundings when visiting retail stores.”

Anyone with any information regarding the person in this video or with any other suspicious Wood River activities is asked to contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3114. All calls are handled confidentially, the release states.

