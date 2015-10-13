WOOD RIVER - On Sunday, October 4th, 2015 at approximately 8:45 AM, the Wood River Police Department received 9-1-1 calls from 19 S 2nd St. Occupants of the apartment building reported a female screaming for help inside from one of the apartment units.

When officers arrived they located the female victim in a neighboring apartment. The female reported her estranged boyfriend, who she also has an Order of Protection against, broke into her apartment while she slept. The suspect fled the apartment through a window when a neighbor heard the victim scream. A search of the area yielded negative results.

On Monday, October 05, 2015 the case was presented to the Madison County States Attorney’s Office. The following charges were prepared against:

Wardell M. Henderson

LKA/ 500 block of State St

Wood River, Il., 62095

Article continues after sponsor message

26 YOA

B/M

2 Count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault (Class X)

1 Count of Aggravated Stalking (Class 3)

1 Count of Home Invasion (Class X)

The Honorable Judge Knapp set the bond for Henderson at $300,000.00.

Henderson is not in custody. He has ties to in the Alton/ Wood River area as well as Collinsville and Centerville. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Henderson, we ask you call the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3114.

More like this: