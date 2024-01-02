Wood River Police Respond To Stabbing Report, Victim Transported To Hospital
WOOD RIVER – Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells confirmed Monday night, Jan. 1, 2024, that his department worked on a reported stabbing. The stabbing report came from the 300 block of Marquis.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"It appears they did not know each other," Chief Wells said.
The victim was treated at the scene and then taken by ambulance not a chopper to a St. Louis area hospital.
Detectives continued to investigate the stabbing late Monday night.
No further details were released at this time.
More like this: