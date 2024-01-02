WOOD RIVER – Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells confirmed Monday night, Jan. 1, 2024, that his department worked on a reported stabbing. The stabbing report came from the 300 block of Marquis.

"It appears they did not know each other," Chief Wells said.

The victim was treated at the scene and then taken by ambulance not a chopper to a St. Louis area hospital.

Detectives continued to investigate the stabbing late Monday night.

No further details were released at this time.

