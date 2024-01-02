WOOD RIVER – Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells confirmed Monday night, Jan. 1, 2024, that his department worked on a reported stabbing. The stabbing report came from the 300 block of Marquis.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"It appears they did not know each other," Chief Wells said.

Article continues after sponsor message

The victim was treated at the scene and then taken by ambulance not a chopper to a St. Louis area hospital.

Detectives continued to investigate the stabbing late Monday night.

No further details were released at this time.

More like this:

Nov 16, 2023 - Judge Grants Haine Petition; Murder Defendant Denied Release In Stabbing Case

Sep 23, 2023 - East Alton Man Charged With Two Counts Of First Degree Murder After Stabbing

Oct 20, 2023 - Duckworth Underscores Urgent Need for Confirmed Ambassador to Israel to Address Hateful Rhetoric

Jul 13, 2023 - Springfield Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing Of 24-Year-Old Woman, Possible Local Connection

 