WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department received a report on Monday of a female approaching a man and telling him she was locked out of a car in the Wal-Mart Parking lot at 610 Wesley Drive in Wood River. The female asked the man if one of the children with him could climb into the vehicle and unlock the door.

The man recognized this to be like an incident which occurred in Bethalto recently. The man told Wood River Police he saw the incident, from Bethalto, on Facebook. The man refused the female's request.

"It is unknown what the intentions of the female was," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "The male caller was skeptical about the female making the request, due to the possibility of abduction."

The male describes the female as follows:

Article continues after sponsor message

White/Female

Average Build

Approximately 50 years of age

Driving an older Tan Chevrolet Suburban

Surveillance video of the incident has been requested and the Wood River Police are communicating with the Bethalto Police Department to determine if there is any connection between each incident.

Anyone who experiences this kind of situation should immediately contact their local police department and remove themselves from the person making the request.

More like this: