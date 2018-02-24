WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department said Saturday it took a report from the mother of Arian Clark, age 15, that she is a runaway.

The mother reported to Wood River Police Arian left their home voluntarily.

If anyone knows of Arian’s whereabouts please contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3114.

