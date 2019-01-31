WOOD RIVER - Two Wood River men are in custody Thursday after the Wood River Police Department executed a search warrant at 46 Eckhard Ave., Wood River. The ILEAS Tactical Response Team was used for the execution of the search warrant.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the home has been under investigation for quite some time.

"The officers in the drug unit were able to do the investigation and obtain charges against two from the search," Chief Wells said. "One was taken into custody at 46 Eckhart Avenue and the second individual at 577 Wood River Avenue."

The officers carried out the raid at approximately 8:10 a.m. Thursday.

The following person was taken into custody at the home:

JAMES A. CORBY

WHITE/MALE

AGE: 55

46 ECKHARD AVE.

WOOD RIVER, ILLINOIS

The ILEAS Tactical Response Team was used to execute the search warrant due to a surveillance system Corby had on his home to monitor illegal drug activity at his home, Chief Wells said.

The Wood River Police Department Drug Unit conducted an investigation into Corby’s activities and were able to bring felony drug charges against him. Corby was taken into custody during the search. The following charges were brought against Corby:

AGGRAVATED UNLAWFUL DELIVERY OF METHAMPHETAMINE (2 COUNTS)

UNLAWFUL DELIVERY OF METHAMPHETAMINE (2 COUNTS)

Felony drug charges were brought against a second person in the investigation as follows:

DANNY M. SMITH

WHITE/MALE

AGE: 55

577 WOOD RIVER AVE.

WOOD RIVER, ILLINOIS

Smith was charged with the following:

AGGRAVATED UNLAWFUL DELIVERY OF METHAMPHETAMINE (1 COUNT)

UNLAWFUL DELIVERY OF METHAMPHETAMINE (1 COUNT)

The charges of Aggravated Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine were due to the fortification at Corby’s home from the surveillance system, Chief Wells said. The charges against Smith were due to his activities at Corby’s home. Smith was taken into custody by members of the Wood River Police Department at his address on Wood River Avenue.

"This investigation is another example of the dedication of the officers and the drug unit of the Wood River Police Department working for the good citizens of the City of Wood River," Chief Wells said.

The warrant and criminal information on both individuals were signed by the Honorable Richard Tognarelli. The bond on Corby was set at $100,000. Bond on Smith was set at $50,000.

Corby and Smith are in custody at the Wood River Police Department.

