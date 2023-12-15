Wood River Police, ILEAS Execute Important Search Warrant Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department utilized an ILEAS Tactical Response Team to execute a search warrant in the 500 block of North Wood River Avenue at 8:30 a.m. on December 15, 2023. The search warrant was executed on the address due to an undercover drug investigation conducted by the Wood River Police Department Street Crimes Unit. "Four people were removed from the home during the search warrant," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "All were taken into custody and transported to the Wood River City Jail. As a result of the search warrant, the investigation is in the preliminary stage. Any criminal charges sought against those present will be presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office." Article continues after sponsor message Chief Wells continued: "The illegal use of drugs and sale of illegal drugs are problems every community will face, endangering the health and safety of abusers and those who live around them. The Wood River Police Department is committed to protecting our community by being proactive and maintaining the quality of life for those who live, work, or visit the City of Wood River." Chief Wells said he appreciated those in the community who support the efforts of the police department and report criminal activity in their neighborhoods. Any reports of criminal activity can be reported to our Dispatch Center (618) 251-3114. All information is confidential. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip