WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Department requested assistance from the public in identifying the two females and vehicle pictured below in reference to a recent incident that occurred at the Wood River Walmart.

At this point, the Wood River Police did not have any more information available about the incident.

Anyone with any information about the two women, please contact the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3114.

