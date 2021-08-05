WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department reported Thursday afternoon that it is investigating a report of a stolen vehicle that occurred overnight.

"We are attempting to identify the male subject in the photo above," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "A picture of the stolen vehicle has also been attached to this post."

Wells added that if anyone knows the identity of this subject or the whereabouts of the subject and/or the vehicle, you are asked to call the police department at (618) 251-3114.

