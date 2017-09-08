WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department reported Thursday afternoon that several bicycle thefts have occurred recently in the area.

"We have recovered several bicycles over the past few nights," the Wood River Police Department said in a statement. "If your bicycle is missing, and you would like to see if we have recovered yours, please contact the police department at (618) 251-3114 and ask for a cadet."

The Wood River Police Department encouraged anyone who notices suspicious activity to also call the police number.

"You must be able to provide the serial number or a detailed description of the bicycle," the department said in the release.

