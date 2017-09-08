WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department reported Thursday afternoon that several bicycle thefts have occurred recently in the area.

"We have recovered several bicycles over the past few nights," the Wood River Police Department said in a statement. "If your bicycle is missing, and you would like to see if we have recovered yours, please contact the police department at (618) 251-3114 and ask for a cadet."

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Wood River Police Department encouraged anyone who notices suspicious activity to also call the police number.

"You must be able to provide the serial number or a detailed description of the bicycle," the department said in the release.

More like this:

Jul 17, 2023 - Wood River Police Sgt. Aaron Burns, Wife, Sister, Represent His Department In Cycle Across Illinois

Yesterday - Wood River Sets Road Dedication To Rename Old Alton Edwardsville Road Tyler Timmins Drive

Aug 23, 2023 - Wood River to Rename Street for Fallen Police Officer

Sep 26, 2023 - Alton Police Seek Information Regarding Missing Person

Jul 25, 2023 - 19-Year-Old Alton Man Charged With First-Degree Murder In Wood River Case

 