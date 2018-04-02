WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run traffic crash that occurred at 3:20 a.m. Sunday at Sixth Street and Grand Avenue in Wood River. The suspect vehicle struck a power pole and went around the barricades traveling north.

"There were power outages in numerous homes for several hours because of the crash," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "The suspect vehicle fled the scene of the crash. It knocked a lot of power out for people with Easter plans. We have some leads coming in, but no arrest has been made yet."

Crews from Ameren Illinois were called to the scene to restore power.

While investigating the scene, the Wood River Police Department was able to determine the suspect vehicle is a 2007-2009 Cadillac Escalade, possibly black.

If anyone has information please contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3114. All calls can be handled anonymously.

