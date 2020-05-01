WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department along with handler, Alfaro, today mourn the death of retired K-9 Ordi.

K-9 Ordi served the residents of Wood River from Nov. 19, 2009, until Sept. 28, 2016, when he retired. K-9 Ordi served the City of Wood River, and surrounding communities as an extended tool of law enforcement.

"We would be remiss if we failed to mention the various local schools, libraries, and community centers Chris and Ordi visited to educate how important and valuable Police K9’s are," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "Ordi lived with Officer Alfaro and his family while he worked and also when he retired in 2016.

"From the age of 13 months, Officer Alfaro and Ordi developed an intense and unbreakable bond. Chris was not only his handler but he was also Ordi’s source of pure love, nourishment, play, praise, structure, and discipline for him. Many different K9 handlers from area departments, present and former members of the Wood River Police Department, thank Ordi for the years of service to the City of Wood River. We also thank Officer Alfaro for his years with Ordi. Please remember Officer Alfaro, his family, and his work family in your thoughts and prayers."

Chief Wells said there are so many stories where K-9 Ordi helped the community but here is one instance was where he helped Alton track down three armed robbers who robbed a pizza delivery driver.

"Wood River Officer Chris Alfaro responded with his canine partner Ordi," Chief Wells said. "Ordi picked up a scent and tracked the suspects to a nearby home. Police said all the suspects were still eating the pizza when they were caught."

