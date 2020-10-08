WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department recently showcased a touching marker donation from Tyler Pitchford of Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River that will serve as a reminder of the long-time work of K’9 Officer Alfaro and his partner, Ordi.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Officer Alfaro and his partner, Ordi, were a great team and loved by many in town,” said Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells. “Tyler Pitchford and his family from Pitchford Funeral Home have always been supportive of the police department with a soft place for K’9s.

"The gift from Tyler and his family has been placed at the police department to remind everyone of the bond Officer Alfaro and Ordi had with each other.”

Wells continued and said: “We thank the Pitchford’s and all the people in Wood River who continue to support our police department. It is truly something special we have in the City of Wood River.”