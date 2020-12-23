Article continues after sponsor message

WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department and Alton Police Department worked together early Wednesday, December 23, 2020, to execute a drug search warrant at The Stallion, 53 W. Ferguson Ave., Wood River.

"The search warrant was obtained by the Alton Police Department after a drug investigation by the Alton Police Drug Unit," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said Wednesday morning in a statement. "Two people were taken into custody as a result of the search warrant. Due to the condition of the building, the City of Wood River Building Inspector was summoned to the scene to inspect the building. After an inspection of the building, it was deemed uninhabitable. A request has been made to revoke the liquor license to the Mayor of Wood River Cheryl Maguire."

Chief Wells said no names will be released until formal charges are issued.

“Those who sell illegal narcotics do not pay attention to jurisdictional boundaries. I’ve had a great working relationship with the Alton Police Department my entire career," Chief Wells said. "The relationship between APD and WRPD is a good relationship that allows drug investigations to proceed across jurisdictional boundaries. Chief Marcos Pulido, the members of APD, and members of WRPD are commended on not allowing those boundaries to affect taking those who sell illegal narcotics off the street.”

