WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells confirmed Thursday afternoon at one point four tankers were leaking sulfur on the railroad tracks off Illinois Route 3, but they are now under control and no longer venting.

Chief Wells also said the Shelter in Place map issued this Thursday morning will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Friday as a precaution at the recommendation of the environmental engineers.

Chief Wells said the overall numbers near the Shelter In Place area look good, but he said the green light has not yet been given to release the stay-at-home order.

Chief Wells said all involved in remedying the situation had done an excellent job, from the railroad and refinery people to the fire department personnel, HAZMAT, and the Madison County Emergency Management team. He also commended law enforcement officers who were called in to manage the traffic scene around the sulfur leak area.

“We requested some of the police officers to come in on their day off and they responded and came in to help us,” he said. “We are thankful for all their efforts.”

