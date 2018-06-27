SEE RELATED VIDEO BELOW:

WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells issued a theft warning message to residents after an incident at 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 27, in the 500 block of Ferguson where two males were trying the door handles of the pictured vehicle.

"The doors were locked and the suspects were not able to gain access to the vehicle," Wells said. "Even though they were not able to gain access to this vehicle the police department is certain other vehicles were attempted. If you have property stolen from your vehicle please contact the police department. This is a reminder to keep valuables out of your vehicle and keep your doors locked.

"There are two suspects in the video, but only one approached the vehicle. The two suspects, who get their kicks off stealing other people’s hard-earned valuables, haven’t given much thought to the fact that under Illinois law, burglary is defined as: knowingly entering or remaining within a building, trailer, watercraft, aircraft, or motor vehicle, without consent with the intent to commit a felony or a theft. In general, burglary is classified as a Class 2 Felony, carrying 3 to 7 years in prison upon conviction.

"We will make every effort to locate these two and make sure they are educated on the definition of burglary. If you have any information you can contact the police department at 618-251-3114."

