WOOD RIVER - Police Detective Sgt. Aaron Burns, who is assigned to the Wood River Police Department Street Crimes Unit, in valiant fashion, took Jeffrey S. Darnell, 54, of Wood River, into custody on a felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said Darnell was taken into custody at his residence.

He was transported to the Wood River City Jail and eventually to the Madison County Jail. Darnell was out of jail on a pre-trial release at the time of his arrest. Due to being out on pre-trial release, and being charged with further criminal charges, he was remanded to the Madison County Jail.

"Darnell’s residence has been the subject of numerous ordinance violations and has been moved into condemnation by the City of Wood River," Chief Wells said. "Numerous complaints have been received about suspected criminal activity and nuisances at this residence. As a result of the condemnation the residence was secured by the Wood River Police Street Crimes Unit and the Building & Zoning Department."

Wells closed with the following statement: "The Wood River Police Department will be working further with the City Prosecutor and Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine’s Office to bring this nuisance property into further compliance to improve the quality of life for those who live in this neighborhood.”

This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

